Watchdog: Revolutionary Iran jails 1.7 million in 30 years

Reza Moini, the head of RSF's Iran-Afghanistan desk, Taghi Rahmani, Iraj Mesdaghi, Monireh Baradarn, Iranian Nobel Peace laureate Shirin Ebadi and Christophe Deloire, director of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), from left to right, pose during a news conference on Iran at the Reporters without Borders (RSF) offices in Paris, France, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. The media advocacy group Reporters Without Borders says that 860 journalists were detained by Iran over 30 years period, starting with the inception in 1979 of the Islamic Republic. The organization revealed on Thursday its macabre headcount of named journalists and citizen-journalists detained around Tehran, the capital, some of them executed, in what it said was a first. Francois Mori AP Photo