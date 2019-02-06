Guatemala presidential candidate targeted over financing

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2015 file photo, former first lady Sandra Torres, who's running for president with the National Unity of Hope party, shows her inked finger after voting during the presidential runoff election in Guatemala City. Guatemala’s attorney general’s office asked on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, that the immunity of Torrez, who is now an official presidential candidate and is therefore immune from prosecution, be lifted as she now stands accused of several electoral crimes during her 2015 presidential run. Oliver de Ros, File AP Photo