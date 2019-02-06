Hezbollah leader says in event of war, Iran won’t be alone

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivers a live broadcast speech, during a rally to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Iran's Islamic Revolution, in southern Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Nasrallah says Iran won't be fighting alone in the event that United States launches launch a war against it. He says the Islamic Republic is the strongest state in the region, and the so-called axis of resistance led by Iran is the strongest it has ever been. Hussein Malla AP Photo