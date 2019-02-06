House Democrats examine ways to reduce gun violence

FILE - In this April 14, 2018 file photo, a man wears an unloaded pistol during a pro gun-rights rally in Austin, Texas. A House committee will hold its first hearing on gun violence in years. Two other panels will gavel in hearings on climate change. Three more will debate protecting pre-existing health conditions and the Affordable Care Act. And that’s all before noon on Wednesday as House Democrats prepare to uncork their bottled-up legislative energy after eight years in the minority. Eric Gay AP Photo