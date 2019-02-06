Some uneasy as Central African Republic, rebels make peace

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2013 file photo, fighters from a Christian militia movement known as the "anti-balaka" display their makeshift weaponry in the village of Boubou, halfway between the towns of Bossangoa and Bouca, in the Central African Republic. Central African Republic and 14 rebel groups signed a peace deal on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 even as some expressed alarm about the possible suspension of prosecutions after five years of bloody conflict. Florence Richard, File AP Photo