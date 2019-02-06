Cornered in Syria, IS lays groundwork for a new insurgency

This frame grab from video posted online Jan. 18, 2019, by supporters of the Islamic State group, purports to show a gun-mounted IS vehicle firing at members of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, in the eastern Syrian province of Deir el-Zour, Syria. As they cling to the tiny remains of what was once a self-styled caliphate spanning two countries, IS militants are laying the groundwork for an insurgency. Activists say they are carrying out targeted assassinations, setting up flying checkpoints and distributing fliers to intimidate residents. They fear the group could stage an even bigger comeback if U.S. forces withdraw from Syria. (Militant Photo via AP)