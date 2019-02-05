Lawmakers sing to survivor of Holocaust, synagogue shooting

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2018 photo, Holocaust survivor Judah Samet, 80, sits in his living room in Pittsburgh. Samet who escaped the Oct. 27, 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting and a police officer who was wounded responding to the massacre will be among the guests sitting with first lady Melania Trump at the State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. Allen G. Breed, File AP Photo