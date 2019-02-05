Venezuela’s dueling political movements each push elections

Opposition leader Juan Guaido, center, who has declared himself the interim president of Venezuela, center, is surrounded by bodyguards upon his arrival at the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Germany, Spain, France, the U.K. and Sweden have announced that they are recognizing Guaido as the country's interim president and are urging him to hold a new presidential election. Fernando Llano AP Photo