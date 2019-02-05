Trump immigrant crime hotline still faces hurdles, pushback

FILE - In this Sept. 2017 file photo, a flag is waved during an immigration rally outside the White House, in Washington. President Donald Trump has touted the creation of an office created to help victims of crimes committed by people in the U.S. illegally. But most of the people calling the Trump administration hotline aren’t calling to get information. They are calling to report their neighbors, colleagues or strangers who they suspect are in the country illegally. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo