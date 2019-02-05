West Bank settlers report surge in population growth

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2019 file photo, a new housing project is seen in the West Bank settlement of Modiin Ilit. A West Bank settler group said in a report issued Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, that the number of people living in Israeli Jewish settlements surged at a much faster rate than the overall Israeli population last year. Baruch Gordon, director of West Bank Jewish Population Stats, is predicting an even faster growth rate in the coming years, thanks to what he says is a friendly environment under the Trump administration. Ariel Schalit, File AP Photo