Australian leader tours floods where 2 men reported missing

In this Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, photo, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew members use an inflatable boat to pull residents through floodwaters at Hermit Park in Townsville, Australia. Emergency workers are using boats and helicopters to rescue people from flooded parts of northern Australia where forecasts call for more heavy rainfall. More than 1,100 people had been rescued from their homes on Sunday night and evacuation efforts were continuing Monday. AAP Image Andrew Rankin