Virginia scandal could push newcomer into governor’s office

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax presides over the Senate at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Virginians are now taking a closer look at Fairfax as he suddenly looms as the successor to Gov. Ralph Northam, whose political future is in jeopardy after a blackface photo was discovered on Northam's personal page in his medical school yearbook. Steve Helber AP Photo