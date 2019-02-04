Check your compass: The magnetic north pole is on the move

FILE- In this July 23, 2017, file photo the midnight sun shines across sea ice along the Northwest Passage in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago. The magnetic north pole is wandering about 34 miles (55 kilometers) a year. At the end of 2017 it crossed the international date line. That means it’s not even the same day at the new magnetic north pole as it is at the spot of 2010’s magnetic north pole. It’s leaving the Canadian Arctic on its way to Siberia. David Goldman, File AP Photo