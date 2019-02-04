US prepares to start building portion of Texas border wall

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2019 file photo, Marianna Trevino-Wright, Executive Director of the National Butterfly Center, talks during an interview with The Associated Press in Mission, Texas. The U.S. government is preparing to begin construction of more border walls and fencing in South Texas' Rio Grande Valley, likely on federally-owned land set aside as wildlife refuge property. Heavy construction equipment is supposed to arrive starting Monday. A photo posted by the nonprofit National Butterfly Center shows an excavator parked on its property. John L. Mone AP Photo