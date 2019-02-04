Iraqi president slams Trump’s remarks about staying in Iraq

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to reporters onboard Air Force One, on his way back to the White House in Washington from a weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. Iraq's President Barham Salih spoke Monday at a forum in Baghdad slamming comments by Trump in which he said he wants to keep U.S. troops in Iraq "to watch Iran." Salih said the U.S. president did not ask Iraq's permission for American troops stationed there to watch Iran. He said the Iraqi constitution forbids the use of Iraq as a base to threaten the interests or security of neighboring countries. Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo