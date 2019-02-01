Sea Shepherd ship attacked in Mexico’s Gulf of California

FILE - In this July 8, 2017 file photo, journalists and World Wildlife Fund employees and volunteers stand before papier mache replicas of the critically endangered porpoise known as the vaquita marina, during an event in front of the National Palace calling on the Mexican government to take additional steps to protect the world's smallest marine mammal, in Mexico City. The Sea Shepherd environmental group said Friday, Feb. 1. 2019, that one if its ships was attacked with rocks and partly set on fire by fishing boats in Mexico’s Gulf of California. It was the second attack in a month in the Gulf, where Sea Shepherd is patrolling against illegal nets to help save the critically endangered vaquita marina porpoise. Rebecca Blackwell, File AP Photo