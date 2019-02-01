Parents: Saudi accused in girl’s death likely won’t return

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2016 file photo, Abdulrahman Sameer Noorah appears during his arraignment in a Portland, Ore. court. Police say the vehicle was driven by Abdulrahman Sameer Noorah, a Saudi national who was charged with manslaughter, reckless driving and other crimes. The government of Saudi Arabia posted his bail. Federal law enforcement officials believe the Saudi government then helped him escape the country. The Oregonian via AP,File Rebeca Bagdocimo