Town lets homeowner keep ‘Impeach Trump’ sign, for now

A banner reading “Impeach Trump” hangs on the home of Dan Chiasson in Wellesley, Mass on Jan. 31, 2019. Chiasson, a writer who teaches at Wellesley College, was warned he could face $300 daily fines by Wellesley officials. After he questioned whether the rules violated his rights to political expression, town officials backed off and said the banner could stay while they reviewed the legality of the sign ordinance. The Boston Globe via AP Lane Turner