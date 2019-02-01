Nation & World

Belgium urges US to continue nuclear talks with Russia

The Associated Press

February 01, 2019 04:52 AM

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, right, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, left, and Jeremy Hunt United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, stand during statements at a Gymnich meeting of EU foreign ministers in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
BUCHAREST, Romania

Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders says he hopes the United States will work closely with Russia to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons after it pulls out of a key Cold War-era missile treaty.

The Trump administration is poised to announce that it is withdrawing from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty because it says Russia is violating it. Moscow denies this.

Reynders said Friday: "I hope that our American colleagues, including outside the treaty framework, are going to keep working on this dialogue with Russia."

He said: "It's not by leaving the multilateral framework that we're going to succeed in having greater pressure or efficiency in the fight against nonproliferation."

The treaty bans ground-launched cruise missiles with a range between 500 kilometers (310 miles) and 5,500 kilometers (3,400 miles).

