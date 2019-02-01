Catalan separatists transferred to Madrid as key trial nears

Demonstrators hold esteladas, or independence flags, as they gather in support of the imprisoned Catalan politicians outside the Brians II prison, in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Feb.1, 2019. Authorities are transferring nine politicians and activists from prisons in Catalonia to the country's capital, Madrid, ahead of a high-stakes trial for their role in an attempt to break Spain's territorial unity. Emilio Morenatti AP Photo