German diplomat’s son again denied parole in 1985 killings

FILE - In this March 9, 2011 file photo, Jens Soering speaks during an interview at the Buckingham Correctional Center in Dillwyn, Va. For the 14th time, Virginia officials have rejected a parole bid from a Soering, a German diplomat’s son serving life in prison for the 1985 killings of his ex-girlfriend’s parents. Soering initially confessed to killing Nancy and Derek Haysom, but later recanted, saying he was covering for Elizabeth Haysom. Steve Helber, File AP Photo