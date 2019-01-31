Democrats gain in statehouses as some GOP lawmakers defect

FILE - In this March 15, 2018 file photo, Kansas state Sen. Barbara Bollier, R-Mission Hills, speaks during a debate at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Democrats' gains in state legislatures didn't end with last November's elections. As the 2019 legislative sessions get underway, Democrats continue to add to their numbers thanks to defections from GOP lawmakers. So far this month, Republicans in California, Kansas and New Jersey have switched party affiliation and become Democrats. While the specific reasons vary, the party-flippers have one thing in common: They say the GOP has become too extreme under President Donald Trump. Mitchell Willetts, File AP Photo