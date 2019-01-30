Chilean judge sentences 6 people in ex-president’s death

FILE - In this undated file photo, Chilean President Eduardo Frei Montalva, who governed Chile from 1964 to 1970, waves to supporters, in Santiago, Chile. A Chilean judge ruled Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 that Frei Montalva was poisoned to death with "toxic substances" that were gradually introduced into his body in 1982. Six people were sentenced to between three and 10 years in prison. (La Tercera via AP, File ) Anonymous AP