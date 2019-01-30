Georgia push for Equal Rights Amendment draws GOP support

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2019 file photo, Sen. Renee Unterman, R - Buford, speaks against the senate committee assignments on the Senate floor in Atlanta. A push for Georgia to become the 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment is gaining steam as prominent Republicans have backed it. Unterman said the 2018 election, which saw high levels of women participate and run, made it harder for her colleagues to oppose the ERA. Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File Bob Andres