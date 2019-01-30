Ex-worker says Iowa job summits were timed to help governor

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. A state employee who helped organize conferences for Iowa Reynolds' signature jobs program resigned days before the November election, saying she felt pressured to shape the taxpayer-funded events to benefit the governor's campaign. Charlie Neibergall, File AP Photo