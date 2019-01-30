Bangladesh Prime Minister Hasina pledges to allow criticism

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2018 file photo, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greets the gathering during an interaction with journalists after official election results gave her a third straight term, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Hasina says she will welcome criticism from the opposition parties during her next five-year term. She made the statement Wednesday, Jan. 30, when the first session of the new Parliament began without participation of members from a major opposition alliance that got only seven seats out of 300 seats. Anupam Nath, File AP Photo