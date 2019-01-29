Ranchers whose case sparked standoff get grazing rights back

FILE - In this Jan. 2, 2016, file photo, rancher Dwight Hammond Jr. greets protesters outside his home in Burns, Ore. Dwight and Steven Hammond who were convicted in 2012 of intentionally setting fires on public land in Oregon have had their grazing rights restored. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, in one of his last actions before resigning, ordered the renewal of a 10-year grazing permit for Hammond Ranches Inc., run by Hammond and his son Steven Hammond. The decision was dated Jan. 2, 2019, but wasn't sent out until this week. The Oregonian via AP, File Les Zaitz