House GOP leader says border deal doesn’t need word ‘wall’

In this Jan. 25, 2019 photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Trump is dismissing a tell-all book by a former White House aide as “made up stories and fiction.” The book by Cliff Sims, “Team of Vipers,” compares many Trump aides to serpents. Trump is tweeting that Sims “pretended to be an insider when in fact he was nothing more than a gofer.” Evan Vucci AP Photo