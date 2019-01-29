Palestinian president accepts Cabinet’s resignation

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 file photo, Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah, attends the Arab Economic and Social Development Summit, in Beirut, Lebanon. On Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, Hamdallah offered the resignation of his government to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, in a new step toward ending a failed attempt at reconciling with the rival Hamas movement. Abbas did not immediately act on the resignation offer submitted Tuesday by Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah. Bilal Hussein, File AP Photo