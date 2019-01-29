Lawyers march in Zimbabwe capital alleging denial of justice

Zimbabwe lawyers take part in a protest over rule of law concerns in Harare, Tuesday Jan. 29, 2018. The lawyers handed over a petition to the country's Chief Justice in a bid to stop human rights abuses in the country. Zimbabwe's president Monday said he was "appalled" by a televised report showing abuses by security forces in a continuing crackdown after angry protests against the government's drastic fuel price hikes. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP Photo