Trial set to begin in Paul’s lawsuit against attacker

Sen. Rand Paul, center, enters an elevator during a break in jury selection for his civil trial in Bowling Green, Ky., Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. Jury selection began Monday in Paul's lawsuit against Rene Boucher for the 2017 attack that left the senator with multiple broken ribs. Paul is seeking up to $500,000 in compensatory damages and up to $1 million in punitive damages. Bruce Schreiner AP Photo