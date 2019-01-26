Turkey says Iraq military base attacked by Kurdish militants

Angry protesters tried to storm a Turkish military base in northern Iraq on Saturday, leading to a confrontation that left several wounded, a Kurdish official in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region said.
The protesters were demonstrating against a recent Turkish air raid that killed four civilians, the official said.
Turkey's Defense Ministry said that a Turkish military base in northern Iraq came under attack by Kurdish militants and that some vehicles and equipment were damaged. In a statement, the ministry blamed the attack on the Kurdistan Workers' Party or PKK. The far-left group is considered a terror organization by Turkey and its NATO allies.
The PKK has waged an insurgency within Turkey since 1984 and is based in camps in Makhmur in northern Iraq. Tens of thousands of people have died in the conflict, which resumed in 2015 after a fragile two-year cease-fire.
A PKK politician, Kawa Sheikh Moussa, rejected the Turkish accusations.
"We do not have any office or representative in Shaladze," he said. He added that the demonstration was an angry reaction to the Turkish killing of civilians.
Turkish jets regularly bomb the camps and Turkey has a military presence in Iraq as part of a mandate that allows it to fight security threats in Iraq and Syria
The Kurdish official said the situation was brought under control and a meeting was underway to assess the situation. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the press.
