Experts: Decent chance Van Dyke’s sentence will be tossed

Venezuelan diplomats with assignments in the United States are facing conflicting orders: one issued by the internationally delegitimized President Nicolás Maduro calling them home; the other, by interim President Juan Guaidó telling them to remain at their posts.

Their decision on whether to stay or go will impact the thousands of Venezuelans who require consular services such as obtaining or renewing passports. News agencies reported that the Venezuelan consulate in Washington posted a sign Friday saying it was closed “until further notice.”