Hong Kong’s legislature takes up China national anthem bill

Pro-Beijing protesters raise the Chinese National flag and the Hong Kong flag during a protest outside Legislative building in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. Hong Kong’s legislature has taken up for consideration a bill that punishes anyone who "publicly and intentionally insults" the Chinese national anthem with up to three years in prison. Vincent Yu

Pro-Beijing protesters raise the Chinese National flag and the Hong Kong flag during a protest outside Legislative building in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. Hong Kong’s legislature has taken up for consideration a bill that punishes anyone who "publicly and intentionally insults" the Chinese national anthem with up to three years in prison. AP Photo