Police: 2 killed in shooting at IHOP in Alabama

An employee and a customer at an IHOP restaurant in northern Alabama were killed in a Wednesday night shooting that also injured another employee.
Huntsville Police Lt. Michael Johnson told news outlets the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday after a male customer argued with a male employee about a food order.
"He was upset over some angle of service," Johnson told The Associated Press.
The customer went outside and returned with a pistol and started shooting. One employee died and the other employee was taken to a hospital with injuries did not appear to be life threatening, Johnson said.
The customer was also fatally shot, Johnson said. Police didn't immediately know who killed him.
Police have not given any more details about the argument before the shooting. Johnson said investigators were interviewing witnesses.
Names of those involved were not immediately released.
Police said they were not looking for other suspects.
