Hearing set for suspect in Alabama mall shooting

A judge in Alabama has scheduled a hearing for a man charged in gunfire that sparked a fatal police shooting which set off weeks of protests near Birmingham.
A preliminary hearing is set for Thursday morning for Erron Brown, who's charged with attempted murder in a shooting that severely injured a man in a suburban shopping mall on Thanksgiving night.
A police officer fatally shot Emantic "EJ" Bradford Jr. moments later after seeing him with a gun. The black man's death sparked days of demonstrations in Hoover.
The hearing provides prosecutors a chance to lay out evidence against Brown, who was arrested in Atlanta. The defense could try to poke holes in the case with witnesses of its own.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
A judge will decide whether grand jurors hear the case.
Comments