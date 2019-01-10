Kansas abortion foes brace for state Supreme Court decision

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2017, file photo, marchers arrive for a Roe v. Wade protest as hundreds converge on the Kansas Statehouse to mark the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Abortion opponents have been bracing themselves for nearly two years for a ruling from Kansas' highest court that protects abortion rights and upends politics in a state long at the center of the national debate. Orlin Wagner, File AP Photo