Anatoly Lukyanov, ex-Soviet parliament speaker, dies at 88

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 28, 1990 file photo, Former Czechoslovak President Vaclav Havel, right, is met at airport by Russian Vice President Anatoly Lukyanov on arrival in Moscow. Anatoly Lukyanov, the speaker of the Soviet parliament who joined a hard-line coup that precipitated the Soviet collapse, has died at 88. Russia's Channel One state television said Lukyanov died Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. Boris Yurchenko, File AP Photo