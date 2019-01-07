The Latest: Newsom to contrast White House in inaugural

Governor-elect, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, center, watch last their children, daughter Montana, second from left, and sons, Dutch, foreground and Hunter, foreground fourth from left, operate robot games during an Inaugural Family Event at the California Railroad Museum, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019,,Sacramento, Calif. Newsom will be sworn-in as California's 40th governor, Monday. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Jennifer Siebel Newsom