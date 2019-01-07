Kurdish official asks for US clarifications over withdrawal

FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2018 file photo, National Security Adviser John Bolton attends a meeting with President Donald Trump and senior military leadership at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. On Monday, Jan. 7, 2018, a Syrian Kurdish official said Syria's Kurds are awaiting clarifications from the U.S. over America's withdrawal plans following comments made by Bolton which appeared to contradict earlier comments by President Donald Trump. Bolton, on a visit to Israel Sunday, said U.S. troops will not leave northeastern Syria until IS militants are defeated and American-allied Kurdish fighters are protected. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo