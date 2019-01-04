Chinese rover powers up devices in pioneering moon mission

In this photo provided on Jan. 4, 2019, by China National Space Administration via Xinhua News Agency, Yutu-2, China's lunar rover, leaves wheel marks after leaving the lander that touched down on the surface of the far side of the moon. China’s space agency says that all systems are go for its spacecraft and rover that have made a pioneering landing on the far side of the moon. Xinhua News Agency via AP China National Space Administration