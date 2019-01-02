Dave Brat named dean of Liberty University’s business school

FILE - In this In this Oct. 15, 2018, file photo, U.S. Rep. Dave Brat, R-Va., gestures during a debate with Democratic challenger Abigail Spanberger at Germanna Community College in Culpeper, Va. Brat has been named the new dean of Liberty University's business school, the evangelical university announced Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. Steve Helber AP Photo