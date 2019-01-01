Sudanese president orders probe of recent protests

FILE - In this July 9, 2018 file photo, Sudan's President Omar Bashir attends a ceremony for Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey. An umbrella of independent professional unions on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 is calling on people to march on the presidential palace in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, to demand that autocratic President Omar Bashir step down. Burhan Ozbilici, File AP Photo