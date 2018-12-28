Brazil’s leftist parties to boycott Bolsonaro’s inauguration

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2018 file photo, Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro listens to a question during a press interview, in Brasilia, Brazil. Brazil’s biggest left-leaning opposition parties will boycott the presidential inauguration on Jan. 1. The Workers’ Party, which governed Brazil between 2003 and 2016, and the Socialism and Liberty Party said Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, their lawmakers will not attend the ceremonies. Eraldo Peres, File AP Photo