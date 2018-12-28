The Latest: GOP won’t join temporary elections board

FILE - Int his May 8, 2018 file photo, Ninth Congressional district Democratic candidate Dan McCready smiles outside Eastover Elementary School in Charlotte, N.C. The North Carolina board investigating allegations of ballot fraud in a still-unresolved congressional race between McCready and Republican Mark Harris could be disbanded Friday, Dec. 28 under a state court ruling in a protracted legal battle about how the panel operates. The state Elections Board has refused to certify the race between Harris and McCready while it investigates absentee ballot irregularities in the congressional district stretching from the Charlotte area through several counties to the east. Harris holds a slim lead in unofficial results, but election officials are looking into criminal allegations against an operative hired by the Harris campaign. The Charlotte Observer via AP, File Jeff Siner