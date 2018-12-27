Chile court upholds tighter rules for human rights prisoners

Reporters surround Monica Sanchez, as she reads Chile’s Constitutional Court ruling on human rights violators, in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. The ruling is a defeat for conservative forces in Chile’s ruling party which had asked the court to declare as unconstitutional the requirements recently approved by the center-left opposition in Congress. The Court upheld measures tightening the requirements for human rights violators to get parole, including that they have completed two thirds of their sentence. Esteban Felix AP Photo