Tiny salamanders could complicate Shasta Dam project

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2017 file photo, water flows from five of the gates on Shasta Dam for the first time in six years. trio of salamander species in Northern California could complicate a controversial $1.4 billion public works project to heighten the Shasta Dam, the state's largest reservoir. The Los Angeles Times reports Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, that two environmental groups filed a federal lawsuit last month asking a judge to force the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine if Shasta salamanders should be protected under the Endangered Species Act. Record Searchlight via AP, File Greg Barnette