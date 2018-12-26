Mexico’s AMLO refutes blame for chopper crash

Mexico's Secretary of the Interior Olga Sanchez Cordero, center, stands between urns with ashes of Puebla state Gov. Martha Erika Alonso, left, and her husband, ex-Puebla Gov. Rafael Moreno Valle, during a farewell ceremony in Puebla City, southeast of Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. Mexico has invited experts from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board to investigate a helicopter crash that killed the governor, her husband, two pilots and a third passenger. Marco Ugarte AP Photo