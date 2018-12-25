20 hurt in Germany as horse carriages collide on Christmas

A damaged carriage sits on a path near Pfronten, southern Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. 20 people were injured, two of them seriously, when two horse-drawn carriages collided during a Christmas day outing. The two carriages, each with 10 passengers, were approaching a rail crossing single file when the first carriage halted. The second did not and overturned during the collision. dpa via AP Benjamin Liss