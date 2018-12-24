Judge: Honduran mother can’t be deported without daughter

FILE - This June 30, 2015, file photo shows a sign at the entrance to the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas. A judge has ordered Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, the U.S. government not to deport a Honduran woman without her 15-year-old daughter, who have been detained together at the center for six months and fear being attacked if forced to return. Eric Gay, File AP Photo